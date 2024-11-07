NCCE stages national consultation forum on human security

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) staged a 2-day national consultation on human security at the International Conference Center Wednesday under the theme “Human Security: A Catalyst for inclusive Development.”

It aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing and awareness creation among key national and international stakeholders on human security approach.

Discussions at the consultation were mainly centered on state security, individual wellbeing, dignity and means of addressing threats like poverty, conflict, environmental hazards, and human right violations.

It was organized with funding from the UNFPA and the UN Trust Fund for Human Security.

NCCE Chairman Sering Fye, stressed that human security is a vital concept that emphasizes the protection of individuals and communities from threats ensuring that everyone live free from fear and intimidation.

Chairman Fye, said the consultation provides an opportunity for government, civil society and development partners to discuss extensively and assess common vulnerabilities connected to human security which goes beyond normal traditional security systems.

UNFPA Country Representative Ndeye Rose Sarr, said: “Today we are gathered to chat about a path that centers the wellbeing, dignity and resilience of every Gambian within our national development efforts. Our objective is to ensure that we integrate human security approach into the fabric of development planning and programming ensuring that the needs and rights of every individual are prioritized.

According to madam Rose-Sarr, development is not solely about economic growth, it is also about empowering individuals, communities and nations to live in freedom, dignity and peace.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior Assan Tangara reiterated the government’s commitment to the advancement of human security which is placesat the center of security development and policy making.