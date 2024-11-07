DCAF trains female officers on policing, leadership and management

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), concluded a capacity building training for 20 female police officers under its Gender Promotion Initiative.

The training was held at the Metzy hotel in Kotu.

It forms part of an EU funded project aimed at building the skills and capacity of female officers in various aspects of policing, leadership and management to effectively serve their policing mandate.

Addressing the closing ceremony, DCAF country head Dr. Ken Isaac, congratulated the participants and urged them to spread the knowledge they gained from the training.

Dr Isaac reiterated DCAF’s continuous support and collaboration with partners like the Gambia Police Force to promote gender equality in the security sector of the Gambia.

The President of The Gambia Police Female Network, Commissioner Amie Nyassi, marked the training as a significant milestone in their quest to achieve gender equality in the sector.

She disclosed that through this gender promotion initiative, 15 women out of the 20 selected officers have been promoted to various ranks.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Ebrima Bah, called on the officers to ensure knowledge gained from the training is professionally utilized in carrying out their police duties.

Sergeant Marie Sylva who gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the trainees, commended DCAF for the initiative.

“The knowledge, tools and skills we have develop, has not only empowered us but will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on our team, colleagues and communities,” Sergeant Sylva stated.