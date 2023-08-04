First Lady honoured in Canada for humanitarian service

Press release

The First Lady, Madam Fatoumatta Bah – Barrow, was Sunday conferred with the Vigor Unsung Heroes Award 2023 by Zalent Creatives Inc during the recently held Windsor International Diaspora African Festival in the coastal town of Windsor, Canada.

Madam Barrow was recognised for the humanitarian service that she has over the years rendered to the public, notably in the areas of maternal, child and primary health care, youth and women empowerment through the provision of scholarships, and clean drinking water to communities across The Gambia.

In her acceptance speech, Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow returned gratitude to the board and organisers of Vigor Unsung Heroes Award for the recognition. The First Lady expressed her resolve to continue serving humanity at all levels, noting the importance of being compassionate and make positive impact in the lives of people in whatever way possible. She dedicated the award to all African children. The award was presented to her by two children, epitomising her love and care for children.

Also during the trip, members of the First Lady’s entourage used the opportunity to explain her FaBB Foundation’s health initiatives as well as the country’s culture and opportunities for investment. Engagements were made with partners with a view to garner cooperation for the Foundation’s projects of establishing a General Hospital and an autism centre in The Gambia.

Source: Gambian Embassy in Washington.