FM Tangara takes part in Francophone Summit in Tunisia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, has taken part in the Francophone Summit in Djerba, Tunisia.

The ministers of the 88 states and governments of the OIF met in Djerba on November 18, 2022 for the 43rd Session of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF), on the eve of the XVIII Summit of La Francophonie.

The summit, which consists of French and non-French speaking countries, commenced Saturday, 19 November 2022.

The theme of the conference is “Connectivity in diversity: Digital technology, a vector for development and solidarity in the French-speaking world”.

The Summit concluded by expressing the need to stay committed to the values of the Francophonie and the visionary role of one of its founding fathers, former Tunisian President Habib Bourguiba, “convinced of the benefits of intercultural policy, follower of bilingual education, committed to the progress of the status of women (..), who remain pillars of French-speaking cooperation”.

For the future, the Francophonie has three major objectives; on action for young people and women around high-impact projects, the influence on the international scene and attractiveness, particularly in economic and cultural terms.

The next Summit is slated for 2024 in the Republic of France.