Gambian Embassy in UAE attends graduation of 10 female GID officers

On Thursday 17th November 2022, the Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates attended the graduation ceremony of ten (10) immigration officers at Khawla Bint Al-Azwar Military Academy for Women in Abu Dhabi, under the Ministry of Defence.

The 10 Gambian immigration officers completed their Special Skills and Military Training under the banner “Women for Peace and Security Training” by the UAE Government.

The participants were nominated by the Gambia Immigration Department on the invitation of the UAE authorities to benefit the training offered to The Gambia by the United Arab Emirates through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and facilitated by the Gambian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Directorate of Middle East Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gambia and the United Arab Emirates have strong bilateral ties and this gesture is one out of many that symbolise the good relations that both governments enjoy.

The young officers expressed appreciation and emphasised the great benefits of the training.

The Embassy also acknowledged and expressed appreciation to the UAE authorities for the continuous training support for the Gambian women officers in peacekeeping missions.

This is not the first batch to benefit such peacekeeping trainings from the UAE, with the last one coming in 2019 before the outbreak of Covid-19, organized by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak’s Organization via the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.