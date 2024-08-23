FM Tangara to participate in debate for Commonwealth SG

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr Mamadou Tangara, will take on two other candidates in a debate for the Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

The debate, slated for 11 September 2024 at Chatham House in London, will provide Dr Tangara an opportunity to present his vision for the Commonwealth as he bids to become only the second African to lead the respected organization.

- Advertisement -

Moderated by veteran African journalist Zeinab Badawi, Dr Tangara will face off two other African candidates in the debate which will be livestreamed to millions of viewers across the world.

A statement on the much-anticipated debate on Chatham House website states: “The debate is being co-hosted by Chatham House and two key Commonwealth entities: the Commonwealth Foundation, the intergovernmental arm of the Commonwealth mandated to advance the interests of its 2.7 billion citizens, and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, which works to promote parliamentary democracy and good governance throughout the Commonwealth.

Africa makes up more than a third of the Commonwealth’s 56-member states and the three declared candidates are from that region; Mamadou Tangara of the Gambia, Shirley Botchwey from Ghana and Joshua Setipa of Lesotho. The new Commonwealth Secretary General will succeed Rt Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, who has held the post since 2016.

- Advertisement -

The next Commonwealth Secretary General will be pivotal in shaping the Organisation’s future relevance. They must ensure its central institutions remain at the forefront of international cooperation, stay true to the Commonwealth’s values, and address issues that genuinely matter to Commonwealth citizens.”

Dr Tangara has been a sterling diplomat for well over a decade. His experience and acumen in the diplomatic arena make him hot favorite to take over the leadership of the Commonwealth.

The election will take place at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa this October.