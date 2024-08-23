Diasporan advises assembly to pass controversial draft constitution

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

US-based Gambian political and human rights activist, Basamba Njol Drammeh, has advised the National Assembly against rejecting 2024 draft constitution just because of ill-advised rhetoric over the amendments.

The new draft, released last week, has been greeted with widespread criticisms for the many changes people perceived have been done to suit the interest of a few people.

In a write-up shared with The Standard, Mr Drammeh said the National Assembly should approach the document in good faith to avoid being carried away by discussions surrounding the amendments in the draft or else, they may risk opening the door for Mr Barrow to stay in power for 25 years.

“Gambians have the right to comment on the draft but we must not make the mistake of rejecting it because of fears that it could entrench President Barrow. The first draft was rejected by the National Assembly because of, among other reasons, similar comments by activists and critics of the president and we must not repeat that mistake because if we do, we will not have a new constitution to usher in a Third Republic and I can assure you that if we fail to get a new constitution to ensure a two-term limit, we are offering Mr Barrow the ticket to serve for 25 years,” Drammeh said.

He said Gambians must not use the constitution to fight or deprive a fellow Gambian of their rights.

“There is no constitution that would fit all. This is why the leader of the PDOIS Halifa Sallah suggested in 2017 that the 1997 constitution should be amended instead of creating a new constitution to cut costs. I urge all Gambians to approach the matter with care and total devotion to national interest. This is the best opportunity for us to engage as a people and nation to find a solution to one of the most pressing issues of our time. Let’s dialogue and build consensus,” he said.