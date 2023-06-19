Foñi NAM to sue gov’t over Haruna Jatta’s death unless…

By Amadou Jadama

The National Assembly Member for Foñi Kansala, Almameh Gibba, has urged President Adama Barrow to ensure justice for Haruna Jatta or else he will sue the government.

Haruna Jatta was murdered on the 2nd of June, 2017 allegedly by members of the Ecomig forces during a nonviolent protest in Kanilai, the village of former president Yahya Jammeh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a presentation of food items donated by the Foñi Youth Development Association (FYDA) to Mr Jatta’s family in Kanilai on Friday, Gibba said: “It is now six years since Haruna was gruesomely murdered but his family is yet to get justice. I want to urge the Barrow government to bring closure to this case or else we will be forced to go to court.”

“If the government fails to answer to our call, myself and the Foñi Youth Development Association will file a lawsuit against the government. I have raised the issue with the defense minister but he assured me that they are working on it. But if they continue to delay this matter, we will take action,” Gibba said.

He warned the government to avoid taking the matter lightly because the repercussion could be devastating.

“If the government feels they can mess up with the people of Foñi anyhow they like and get away with it, they must be fooling themselves. We are just giving peace a chance but if they continue to intimidate us, we will react,” he said.

Gibba said the Barrow government has proven to be a big threat to the stability of Foñi.

Senegalese troops

The Kansala lawmaker also renewed his call for the Senegalese troops stationed in Foñi to be removed for peace and stability to return in the area.

He alleged that the forces have seized the right of the people of Foñi to move freely without hinderance.

Other residents of Foñi including the alkalo of Kanilai and Rohey Jatta, the widow of the late Haruna Jatta also renewed calls for the government to bring the killers of Mr Jatta to book.