Foundation launches D7M Ramadan aid

- Advertisement -

The Abubakary Jawara Foundation has announced it will launch a D7 million Ramadan aid package today. The package comprises 5000 bags of rice, 1000 cartons of tomatoes, and 200 bags of sugar, all of which will be distributed by the CEO at the GACH Global headquarters.

In 2022, the foundation launched what is now an annual distribution of food commodities to communities around the country during the month of Ramadan.

CEO of GACH Global Group, Abubakary Jawara, said the food aid is part of the company’s contribution to elevating the difficulties some Gambians face during the month of Ramadan, especially under the current world economic challenges.

- Advertisement -

“We cannot reach everybody, but at least we want our efforts to be felt by some Gambians. We are doing this for the sake of God. We have decided to make it a priority to help needy Gambians whenever possible. We have processed and paid for everything. This year, we are donating 1000 cartons of tomatoes, 2000 bags of sugar, and 5000 bags of rice. That is what my group was able to gather with the help of God to give to needy Gambians,” he said.

Jawara said he feels honoured and proud to put smiles on the faces of the poor. “My father used to tell me that kindness cannot be imitated and that it has to be natural and genuine. I think my mind is genuine, which is why I keep doing it every now and then, especially when it is necessary, and whenever I give out to the poor and the needy, I do see the effect,” he said.

He said the distribution is targeting the entire country.

- Advertisement -

“No communities or individuals will be disfranchised based on politics or tribe. Our wish was to reach out to all needy Gambians, but this is what we are able to give back to Gambians,” he said.

Jawara said GACH Global, after experiencing a series of challenges, is beginning to win the trust and admiration of many Gambians who are beginning to realise the truth.