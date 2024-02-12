GACH gives half-a-million dalasis to renovate Kerr Mama mosque

- Advertisement -

The CEO of GACH Global Group, Abubakary Jawara, has donated D500,000 to Kerr Mama village for the renovation of their mosque.

The donation was received by Alhaji Mustapha Jallow, the imam of State House Mosque and chairman of the Alhaji Mama Jallow Foundation.

The imam of Kerr Mama, Alhaji Sheriff Jallow, commended Mr Jawara for his generosity and expressed the gratitude of his people. He praised Mr Jawara for his proactive support of Muslim causes.



Bai Dodou Jallow, the vice president of the Alhaji Mama Jallow Foundation, expressed his delight at Mr Jawara’s help and prayed for his continued success.

In a separate development, the GACH CEO has donated to the Gambia High Commission in London to support the repatriation of the body of the late Buba Camara to The Gambia.

Deputy Head of Mission, Suntou Touray appealed for help with the repatriation, and Jawara generously pledged to cover half of the remaining balance of the cost.



“On behalf of Her Excellency, Dr Fatou Bensouda, the high commissioner and staff, Gambian community leaders in Vienna, and the family of the deceased person, we express our deep appreciation to Abubakary Jawara for his kind gesture. This means a lot to the mother of the deceased, who wishes to pay her final respects to her son in The Gambia. We would also like to thank all those who donated,” he said.