Gach, Jah Oil CEOs get GiEPA award

- Advertisement -

The GACH Global Chief Executive Officer Abubakary Jawara is among several Gambians awarded by the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA) for contributions in the country’s business environment. The event, held at the Qcity, recognises outstanding personalities in the country’s business community. Other recipients include Jah Oil CEO Hamidou Jah.

Reacting to the recognition, Abubakary Jawara said he is humbled to be recognised by GiEPA, adding that he didn’t see it coming.

“But this clearly demonstrates that there is something we are doing as a business and that is pleasing and encouraging. I want to assure GiEPA of GACH’s continued partnership and support. We will continue to play a pivotal role in the job market with the support of the Gambian people,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Jawara said GACH is committed to continue impacting the business community with its new initiatives.

He urged Gambians to continue supporting Gambian owned businesses.

“We should always remember that the Gambian businesses are the ones employing Gambians and supporting them would be crucial in creating more jobs,” he added.