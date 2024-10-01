Gambia Badminton Association elects new executive committee

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Badminton Association (GBA) successfully conducted its elective congress Saturday at Saint Peter’s Hall in Lamin, inaugurating a new executive committee to serve for the next four years.

A statement from the association said the event marks a significant milestone in GBA’s history, ushering in a fresh era focused on the growth and development of badminton in the country.

The congress was an opportunity for leadership renewal and an occasion to showcase GBA’s ongoing commitment to supporting athletes.

Also at the same event, Badminton equipment was distributed to clubs in attendance, reinforcing GBA’s dedication to nurturing talent and empowering players across The Gambia. This gesture aligns with the association’s broader goal of promoting the sport at grassroots and elite levels.

The National Sports Council (NSC) provided its support by presiding over the elections and the presence of prominent officials, including Program Manager Ebou Secka and Communication and Public Relations Manager Sara Camara, who graced the event.

“With the election of this new executive team, GBA is poised for a future of sustained growth and progress. The association aims to continue enhancing the sport of badminton nationwide, providing platforms for young talent to thrive while fostering a culture of excellence in sports.

This fresh leadership promises to bring innovative strategies to solidify Gambia’s position in the international badminton scene and regional competitions leading to global tournaments,” the association said.

The newly elected committee comprises the following:

Abdoulie Ceesay – President

Bai Madi Ceesay – 1st Vice President

Salima Ndow – 2nd Vice President

Muhamed Bah – Secretary General

Fatima Jonga – Treasurer

Sheikh Bah – Member

Athlete Representative – To be appointed