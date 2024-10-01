SENEGAL WINS U20 WAFU A CHAMPIONSHIP, GAMBIA TAKES 3RD PLACE

- Advertisement -

Senegal clinched the 2025 U20 WAFU A Qualifying Championship with a 2-0 victory over Sierra Leone in the final held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Complex in Liberia on Saturday.

The win not only earned the Young Lions the regional title but also secured their place in the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal made their intentions clear early in the match, taking the lead in the 13th minute when Cheikh Tidiane Thiam found the back of the net with a composed finish.

Just ten minutes later, Ibrahima Dieng doubled Senegal’s advantage with a stunning long-range effort, lobbing the Sierra Leonean goalkeeper from near the halfway line.

The early goals put Senegal firmly in control of the game, and despite some spirited attempts from Sierra Leone, they were unable to break down the Senegalese defense.

Coach Serigne Saliou Dia’s side managed the game effectively, maintaining their lead and dominating possession throughout.

With this victory, Senegal continue their impressive run in youth football, adding another WAFU A title to their collection.

It’s the second time in a row that the nation has won this regional competition, reaffirming their position as a powerhouse in African youth football.

In addition to lifting the WAFU A trophy, both Senegal and Sierra Leone have qualified for the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations, where they will compete against the continent’s best young talents.

This triumph sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting campaign at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, where Senegal will look to continue their dominance on the continental stage.

The Gambia

Meanwhile, The Gambian side beat Guinea Bissau 3-0 victory to earn the bronze medal. The team had lost in its semifinal against Sierra Leone and with it, a place in the Afcon U-20 championship.