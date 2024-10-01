Denouncing the attack on Dr. Samateh: A cowardly assault on Gambian democracy and cultural values

- Advertisement -

By Modou Nyang

Earlier this week, in the streets of New York, a small group of Gambians living abroad ambushed and verbally assaulted Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, The Gambia’s Minister of Health. Dr. Samateh was in New York to attend the 2024 United Nations General Assembly, representing both the Government and the people of The Gambia. Rather than engage in meaningful dialogue or participate in the event, these attackers chose to wait in the streets to insult and degrade him. This cowardly act is a disgrace to both the democratic principles of civil discourse and the cultural values that Gambians hold dear.

It is important to note that while I, too, hold major policy differences with Dr. Samateh, particularly regarding issues of healthcare access in The Gambia, I strongly condemn the manner in which these individuals expressed their grievances. Political and policy disagreements are a natural part of democratic governance, but they should never descend into personal attacks or insults. Criticism of leaders and policies is healthy for any democracy, yet it must be done with respect and civility.

- Advertisement -

It is equally important to clarify that these attackers represent only a small minority of Gambians living in New York and do not reflect the views or values of the broader Gambian diaspora. The Gambian community abroad has consistently played a vital role in contributing to national development, offering constructive perspectives, and advocating for the betterment of our country. The individuals who assaulted Dr. Samateh did not engage in this tradition of positive contribution. Instead, they disrespected both their country and their fellow Gambians by launching a personal attack, waiting for Dr. Samateh in the streets with the sole intent of humiliating him.

This behavior is far from representative of the Gambian diaspora, who are known for their commitment to constructive engagement and upholding the values of mutual respect. These attackers, however, chose a path of disgrace, isolating themselves from the community they claim to represent.

In a democracy, citizens are encouraged to voice their concerns and challenge their leaders. However, there are appropriate ways to express these disagreements. The attack on Dr. Samateh was not an act of political protest but a cowardly ambush that lacked both the courage and integrity required in a democratic society. Rather than attending the United Nations General Assembly, where international discourse was taking place, these individuals stood on the periphery, waiting to hurl insults instead of engaging in thoughtful, productive dialogue.

- Advertisement -

The principles of democracy demand more than just the freedom to speak—they require a shared commitment to respectful and constructive debate. As political theorists such as John Stuart Mill have pointed out, free speech is only meaningful when it fosters genuine dialogue and understanding (Mill, 1859). What occurred in New York was the exact opposite: a cowardly act designed to humiliate rather than promote any form of civil discourse. Research by Gervais and Morris (2012) further underscores the impact of incivility on democratic engagement, noting that disrespectful discourse can deter meaningful participation, thereby weakening the democratic process.

By attacking Dr. Samateh with insults instead of ideas, these individuals degraded the essence of democratic dissent. True democracy requires courage—not in ambushing leaders but in engaging them respectfully, even in disagreement.

Beyond its democratic implications, the attack on Dr. Samateh is a profound violation of Gambian cultural values. In our society, respect is not merely a courtesy but a deeply ingrained moral value. Our culture emphasizes the importance of honoring others, particularly elders and leaders, even in moments of disagreement. The attackers’ choice to insult Dr. Samateh, and by extension his family, runs counter to these traditions of respect and dignity.

Gambians pride themselves on their ability to resolve conflicts through dialogue, not through personal insults. Agyekum’s (2004) research on invective language in African politics underscores how the use of insults contradicts long-standing cultural values of respect and decency in societies like ours. To attack someone’s family in public is not only an insult to that individual but to the entire community. This is a gross violation of the cultural norms that have long held Gambian society together. Such behavior has no place in Gambian public life and should be condemned for the dishonor it brings.

As The Gambia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Samateh was in New York on official government business, advocating for the nation’s interests and representing its people on a global stage. The attackers, on the other hand, chose to degrade themselves and our country by attempting to humiliate him in the streets. It is critical to recognize that political discourse should be about policies and progress—not about personal insults and humiliation.

The fact that these attackers resorted to waiting in the streets to ambush Dr. Samateh demonstrates the weakness of their approach. It is one thing to hold differing opinions about government policies, but those opinions must be expressed through legitimate and respectful channels. As research shows, when public discourse descends into incivility and personal attacks, it erodes public trust, decreases participation, and further polarizes society (Gervais & Morris, 2012). Similarly, Uslaner (2012) emphasizes that the breakdown of respect and trust in public discourse can have lasting negative effects on societal cohesion, making it difficult to foster constructive engagement and social trust. The attack on Dr. Samateh serves as a clear example of this harmful trend.

The cowardly attack on Dr. Samateh should serve as a reminder that disagreements, while inevitable in any democracy, must be handled with respect and integrity. Those responsible for this disgraceful act do not represent the broader Gambian diaspora, who continue to engage in meaningful, positive ways. Instead, they chose a path that goes against the very values of respect and dialogue that define us as Gambians.

As a nation, we must reject these actions and hold ourselves to a higher standard. Political discourse should focus on solutions, policies, and the collective good—not on personal attacks or insults. By engaging in responsible and respectful dialogue, we can ensure that our democracy remains strong and that our cultural values remain intact.

The attack on Dr. Samateh was not just an assault on an individual—it was an assault on the very principles that underpin Gambian society. It is essential that we denounce this behavior and work to ensure that our public discourse remains rooted in respect, dignity, and constructive engagement. We must strive for a future where disagreements are resolved through dialogue, not cowardice, and where our leaders are held accountable through meaningful debate, not public humiliation.