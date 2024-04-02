Gambia calls for end of AI threat to democracy

- Advertisement -

Foreign minister Dr Mamadou Tangara has called for concerted efforts in combating misinformation and disinformation fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology, emphasising that the phenomena pose a significant threat to democracy, particularly in the developing world.

“Adapting to new technologies presents risks and threats coming from malign actors that have access to sophisticated platforms to propagate information detrimental to our already consolidated democratic gains and growth,” Foreign Minister Tangara said while delivering a speech on AI/digital technology and democracy at a conference in South Korea.

“Developing states with less sophisticated infrastructure, capacity, and resources required the cooperation and collaboration with developed states to collectively fight to end AI threats to democracy,” he said, while recognising the immense benefits of AI especially in promoting human rights and ensuring democratic participation.

Foreign Minister Tangara enjoined the developed world to collaborate with the developing countries in at least five key areas, including building strong public AI digital infrastructure and oversight bodies; building synergies between states, public and private institutions on the AI value chain; providing capacity-building training for developing states to counter the existential AI threats to democratic processes; and sharing data in order to deter threats.

“The increasing threats of malicious information spreading through poorly regulated platforms have generated profound discord amongst different communities, and continue to erode positive public perceptions of the existing democratic institutions,” he said.

The Gambia, he added, supports the strengthening of common positions in addressing complex challenges of new technologies in its capacity as a member of the AU Peace and Security Council.

Minister Tangara called for concerted efforts with the private sector actors to mitigate the threats posed by new technologies on democracy, peace and security, and to ensure that Africa is not left behind in the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

He also held a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart on the margins of conference and applauded the growth in the bilateral engagements and cooperation between The Gambia and South Korea.