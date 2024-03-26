Gambia calls for investigations into Israel’s recent atrocities in Gaza

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Government has called for thorough investigations in atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza, Palestine.

Addressing the IPU-148 conference in Geneva, themed “Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding”, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Seedy SK Njie said The Gambia, under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, stands in solidarity with the international community in condemning all forms of violence and aggression, particularly the recent Israeli military operations in Gaza.

“These operations have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction to properties, and profound humanitarian suffering. We echo the calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and across Palestine to prevent further bloodshed,” he stated.

He said The Gambia reaffirms its commitment to upholding international law, human rights, and UN General Assembly resolutions as the foundation for any meaningful and lasting resolution to this enduring conflict.

“My delegation and I call on the UN Security Council to act positively and pass a unified resolution to condemn Israel and end the war. In this vein, we emphasise the importance of accountability and justice for all parties responsible for violations of international law and human rights. The Gambia calls for thorough and impartial investigations into alleged atrocities committed during the recent military operations in Gaza, with a view to holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice for the victims,” he said.

DS Njie also made a strong case for increased efforts in parliamentary diplomacy, stressing that it is critical to world peace.

“The theme for this session is timely and pertinent. In a world troubled with strife, division, and uncertainty, parliamentary diplomacy emerges as a beacon of hope for fostering peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding. Now, more than ever, we are summoned to transcend our differences, bridge divides, and chart a course towards a more harmonious and interconnected global community,” DS Njie said.

He said at the heart of parliamentary diplomacy lies the recognition that dialogue, cooperation, and meaningful engagement is an indispensable tool for resolving conflicts, promoting reconciliation, and advancing the shared interests of humanity.

“As parliamentarians, we bear a solemn responsibility to uphold the fundamental principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, tirelessly working towards the collective well-being of our citizens and the broader international community,” he said.

He added that the enduring Israeli–Palestinian conflict underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts towards peace and reconciliation.