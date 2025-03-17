Gambia-China agricultural cooperation yields remarkable results – Agric minister

- Advertisement -

China’s support and technical assistance have played a crucial role in driving significant progress in Gambia’s agricultural sector in recent years, Minister of Agriculture Demba Sabally told Xinhua in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Gambia’s agricultural productivity has been steadily increasing, with rice production surpassing 48,000 tons in 2024, marking a historic high, Sabally said, highlighting that innovations in infrastructure and the introduction of high-yield agricultural technologies by Chinese teams have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.

“Chinese technical teams have provided assistance in the Gambia by introducing various high-quality rice varieties, including high-yield and hybrid seeds, which are crucial for our agricultural development,” Sabally said.

The recent years have seen agricultural technology cooperation between the Gambia and China deepening significantly. On Feb 24, 2023, the second phase of the China-Gambia agricultural technology cooperation project officially began.

Currently, the project’s second phase is progressing smoothly, with major achievements in high-yield technology demonstrations, variety selection and promotion, technical training, and infrastructure support. Gambian authorities have widely praised the initiative, particularly for its contributions to high-yield cultivation techniques, the mechanisation of rice production, and support for local agricultural cooperatives.

Sabally said that Chinese experts have helped address numerous challenges in Gambia’s farming sector.

“During both the first and second phases of cooperation, many Gambian agricultural officials were sent to China for training, while Chinese agricultural experts have been providing technical guidance to local officials and farmers in the Gambia,” he said. “Thanks to these training programs, our agricultural production has achieved mechanisation in land preparation, planting and transplanting, harvesting, and processing.”

With the promotion of high-yield cultivation techniques, large-scale farms in the Gambia have achieved a maximum hybrid rice yield of 10.8 tonnes per hectare, while farmer-managed plots have reached an average of about seven tons per hectare. Core demonstration areas have showcased over 20 high-yield rice varieties, covering all 11 mainstream conventional rice varieties of the Gambia and nine Chinese hybrid rice varieties.

Sabally visited China twice between 2023 and 2024, deeply impressed by the country’s agricultural modernisation and urban development.

“We have also greatly benefited from China’s development experience. Decades ago, China’s economic situation was similar to that of the Gambia, but they achieved a great leap forward through efficient development strategies,” he noted.

During his visits, Sabally toured multiple rice-growing regions, where he observed China’s highly efficient land planning, irrigation systems, and water resource management. “Our goal is to learn from China, achieve food security, and ultimately reduce reliance on imports. Gambia aims to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production by 2030,” he said.

Sabally stressed food security as a matter of national security, which remains a top priority for the Gambian government. “A country lacking food security cannot achieve stability and development. That is why we are investing significant resources in farmland development, agricultural mechanisation, and talent cultivation while actively seeking cooperation with countries like China to learn from their successful experiences,” he explained.

Sabally concluded that Gambia will continue to send agricultural personnel to China for advanced training and looks forward to deeper cooperation in agricultural modernisation, technological innovation, and talent development.

Xinhua