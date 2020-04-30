30 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Gambia confirms 11th Covid-19 case

41
Dr Mustapha Bittaye
By Omar Bah

The acting director of health services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Mustapha Bittaye last night revealed that the country has recorded another case of Covid-19 taking the overall number of cases to eleven.

In a statement delivered at a press conference on the country situation of the pandemic, Dr Bittaye said: “24 laboratory tests were received, 1 tested positive, 23 tested negative, 10 people taken into quarantine bringing the number of quarantines to 99.”

“A total of 480 tests were conducted and eleven returned positive, 297 completed quarantine and 648 contacts have been traced and 310 people completed follow-ups.”
The new case is said to be a Senegalese national who recently entered the country through Farafenni.

