Gambia confirms 11th Covid-19 case

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The acting director of health services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Mustapha Bittaye last night revealed that the country has recorded another case of Covid-19 taking the overall number of cases to eleven.

In a statement delivered at a press conference on the country situation of the pandemic, Dr Bittaye said: “24 laboratory tests were received, 1 tested positive, 23 tested negative, 10 people taken into quarantine bringing the number of quarantines to 99.”

- Advertisement -

“A total of 480 tests were conducted and eleven returned positive, 297 completed quarantine and 648 contacts have been traced and 310 people completed follow-ups.”

The new case is said to be a Senegalese national who recently entered the country through Farafenni.