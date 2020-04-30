Court orders Prisons DG to produce Yankuba Touray today

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court has ordered the Director General of Gambia Prisons Services to produce Yankuba Touray before the High Court today, 30th April, 2020.

The order came following Yankuba Touray’s non appearance before the High Court on the 27th April, 2020 when the court was to hear from the 7th prosecution witness.

Yankuba Touray is charged with a single count of murder and he is alleged to have participated in the murder of Ousman Koro Ceesay, finance minister in the erstwhile government of Yahya Jammeh in 1995.

The matter was stalled as a result of the Superior Courts going on Easter vacation and the COVID-19 prevention measures. The prosecution intends to call three more witnesses starting today.