Gambia expects UK to investigate death of British-Gambian soldier

By Omar Bah

The Gambia High Commission in London has issued a statement on the sudden death of a Gambian-British soldier, Ebrima Nyabally. The statement expressed condolences and expectation that the UK government will investigate his death. Nyabally’s death at work was reported on Saturday.

In a statement shared with The Standard the High Commission said it learned with sadness the tragic and untimely death of Mr Nyabally.

“The late Ebrima Nyabally’s father is a veteran of the British Army, therefore we expect the UK Ministry of Defence to conduct thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to his untimely death. We urge everyone to leave the matter in the hands of the relevant authorities to perform the necessary autopsy and provide us with a detailed analysis of this tragedy,” it stated.

The statement added: “Our thoughts are equally with every single Gambian or those of Gambian heritage serving in the UK Military at this trying moment. The Gambia-United Kingdom Forces Community members will undoubtedly provide comfort and solace to the bereaved family.

On behalf of the government of the Republic of The Gambia, we extend our profound condolences to the immediate family of this sad and painful loss.”