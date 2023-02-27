Gambia gets new VP

President Adama Barrow has appointed Muhammad BS Jallow as vice president, weeks following the death of former VP Alieu Badara Joof.

Jallow, an experienced Civil Servant, served in different capacities including permanent secretary in various ministries. He rose to the position of Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, a position he held until his statutory retirement in 2020. Mr Jallow also worked at the Senegalo-Gambia Secretariat as deputy executive secretary.