GAMBIA IN DOUBLE FINALS AT PAN-AFRICAN SCHOOLS FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Gambia has stormed the inaugural CAF PAN African -Under -15 schools championship with remarkable feat beating off stiff opposition to reach the finals in both the male and female categories.  The Wafu Zone A section of the championship is taking place in Cape Verde Islands.

GAMBIAN GIRLS

 In their latest match in this round -robin tourney the Gambian school boys beat host Cape Verde 1-0 to reach the final with Alagie Jarju’s early second half strike winning the game for The Gambia who now play Guinea Conakry in the last  match today.

Meanwhile, in the girls category, Gambian girls again beat host Cape Verde 3-0 to move closer to winning the championship.  They now have to beat Guinea Bissau today to take the title.

