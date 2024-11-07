Gambia international female player to feature in Champion’s League

- Advertisement -

Gambia international female footballer Mam Drammeh is set for Caf Women’s Champions League with her club Eagles of Medina, Senegal.

Fresh from their impressive victory in the Wafu Zone A women qualifiers in Sierra Leone in August, where they were crowned champions, Eagles of Medina are ready to carry on that form to the continental level.

The Eagles are supported by the entire Senegal nation who are delighted that a team from Dakar is taking part for the first time in the prestigious Caf Women’s Champions League.

- Advertisement -

The Eagles are placed in Group A alongside formidable team like Moroccan powerhouse ASFAR, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe, and South Africa’s University of Western Cape.

The Gambia international is hoping to make a name for both herself and her club.

Gambia Football fans Forum