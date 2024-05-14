Gambia leads successful resolution on human rights, culture of peace at HRC 55th session

- Advertisement -

Press release

Banjul, The Gambia – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad is pleased to announce that the Permanent Mission of the Republic of The Gambia in Geneva, Switzerland has successfully tabled a Resolution at the 55th Session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) on April 4th, 2024.

The Resolution, entitled “Human Rights and the Culture of Peace”, was endorsed by 65 member countries of the United Nations, marking a significant achievement in its first presentation before the HRC. The overwhelming support for this Resolution reaffirms global support for creating synergy between human rights and the prevalence of the culture of peace and demonstrates The Gambia’s leadership position in advancing this objective.



The Ministry commends the leadership of the Permanent Mission of The Gambia and its staff for this applaudable achievement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad expresses its appreciation and gratitude to all the nations that supported this Resolution and looks forward to further cooperation in advancing the shared objectives of sustainable peace and respect for human rights.