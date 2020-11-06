30 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, November 7, 2020
type here...
Sports

GAMBIA MAY CHARTER SPECIAL FLIGHT TO GABON AND BACK

56
Scorpion
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation, GFF, yesterday confirmed that negotiations are on going to charter a special flight to ease the huge logistical travelling arrangements involved in the November 12 and 16 Afcon qualifiers against Gabon.

Ebou Faye, the GFF second vice president said the plan is the special flight to fly the team from Paris to Libreville, for the first match, and then to Banjul for the second match before ferrying the players to Brussels where they will scatter to their various destinations. ”We are working with the government on this matter so that the whole trip can be easy for the players in the wake of the many restrictions and problems of air travelling these days,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile coach Tom Saintfiet has unveiled his team of 23 players for the two matches. The list did not include Gambian sensation Musa Juwara but his Bologna teammate Musa Barrow is coming and so will Ebrima Colley. There is a surprise presence of Ebrima Sohna, a veteran of the team and Dawda Ngum.

The full list is provided below:

GOAL KEEPERS

  1. Modou Jobe,
  2. Sheikh Sibi
  3. Baboucarr Gaye

 

DEFENDERS

  1. Pa Modou Jagne
  2. Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta
  3. Noah Sonko Sundberg
  4. Omar Colley
  5. Buba Sanneh
  6. Mohammed Mbye

MIDFIELDERS

  1. Dawda Ngum
  2. Sulayman Marreh
  3. Alasana Manneh
  4. Ebrima Sohna
  5. Sainey Njie
  6. Ebrima Colley

 

FORWARDS

  1. Musa Barrow
  2. Modou Barrow
  3. Buba Jobe
  4. Lamin Jallow
  5. Ablie Jallow
  6. Steve Trawally
  7. Assan Ceesay
  8. Muhammed Badamosi
- Advertisement -
Previous articleDeath be not proud; for those left behind
Next articleQuestions raised over 200 motorbikes given to Barrow youth
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Will the Wafu U-20 tourney go ahead?

With just two days to go before the supposed start  of the Wafu U-20 championship in Dakar, neither the regional body, nor Caf, which...
Read more
Sports

TOM WORRIED ABOUT LOSING PLAYERS TO CLUB RESTRICTIONS

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has sounded an alarm that the new Fifa rule and its condition for clubs about releasing their players for international...
Read more
Sports

SPY-GLASSES ON GABON. ..Panthers leaving nothing to chance against Gambia

Gabon is leaving nothing to chance in this month's double header against Gambia in the Afcon qualifiers. To take stock of the preparations for the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

untit 5

D-DAY IN NIAMINA WEST TOMORROW

By Omar Bah reporting from Niamina A crucial by-election will take place tomorrow in Niamina West Constituency between the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress, GDC, and...
Untitled

4 candidates vie for Kerr Jarga ward

amie bojang

State House press director Amie Bojang speaks

imam fatty

Imam Fatty preaches against evil marabouts as Jujus are found at cemetery

20201105 134626

SAY NO TO NEONATICIDE

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions