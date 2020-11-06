GAMBIA MAY CHARTER SPECIAL FLIGHT TO GABON AND BACK

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation, GFF, yesterday confirmed that negotiations are on going to charter a special flight to ease the huge logistical travelling arrangements involved in the November 12 and 16 Afcon qualifiers against Gabon.

Ebou Faye, the GFF second vice president said the plan is the special flight to fly the team from Paris to Libreville, for the first match, and then to Banjul for the second match before ferrying the players to Brussels where they will scatter to their various destinations. ”We are working with the government on this matter so that the whole trip can be easy for the players in the wake of the many restrictions and problems of air travelling these days,” he said.

Meanwhile coach Tom Saintfiet has unveiled his team of 23 players for the two matches. The list did not include Gambian sensation Musa Juwara but his Bologna teammate Musa Barrow is coming and so will Ebrima Colley. There is a surprise presence of Ebrima Sohna, a veteran of the team and Dawda Ngum.

The full list is provided below:

GOAL KEEPERS

Modou Jobe, Sheikh Sibi Baboucarr Gaye

DEFENDERS

Pa Modou Jagne Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta Noah Sonko Sundberg Omar Colley Buba Sanneh Mohammed Mbye

MIDFIELDERS

Dawda Ngum Sulayman Marreh Alasana Manneh Ebrima Sohna Sainey Njie Ebrima Colley

FORWARDS

Musa Barrow Modou Barrow Buba Jobe Lamin Jallow Ablie Jallow Steve Trawally Assan Ceesay Muhammed Badamosi