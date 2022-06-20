14 people arrested for possessing suspected prohibited drugs

- Advertisement -

Press release

DLEAG operatives took into custody fourteen (14) people arrested at divert diverse locations across the country for possession of suspected prohibited drugs.

Nine (9) of the suspects were arrested at Ebo Town as part of operations aiming at clearing places notorious for the open abuse of drugs in the Kanifing Municipality while the rest were arrested in the Upper River Region (URR) and the North Bank Region (NBR) respectively.

On the 13 June 2022 around 09:30 hours GMT onwards, DLEAG operatives stationed in the Kanifing Municipality embarked on a regional operation that resulted in the apprehension of nine (9) people at a place notorious for the open abuse and dealing in illicit drugs at Ebo Town. The place is popularly known or referred to as the “parliament”.

The operation happened at the height of numerous complaints and concerns from residents of the area about the conduct, behaviours, and activities of those who frequent this place called the parliament.

Furthermore, the Agency’s Management and the Regional Command held a meeting with the Imam of the Central Mosques, Alkalo of Ebo Town, elders and some compound heads about the situation and possible solutions to abate it.

Management used the opportunity to advise the elders into taking firm stance against drug related activities within their premises. Furthermore, they were informed that henceforth, anyone arrested will be severely and swiftly dealt with according to the dictates of the law.

The nine (9) persons arrested at the parliament were subsequently charged, arraigned in court and remanded in state custody.

23 years old Bubacarr Jaiteh of Brufut was equally arrested with five (5) parcels of suspected cannabis sativa at the notorious “parliament” at Ebo Town on the same day.

Elsewhere in the Upper River Region (URR), operatives apprehended one Abdoulie Tunkara with one (1) big bundle of suspected cannabis sativa on the 17 June 2022 around 11:30 hours GMT onwards at Allunhare village.

In the North Bank Region (NBR), three (3) suspects were taken into custody for possession of various quantities of suspected prohibited drugs.

Personnel of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) clutched one Modou Faal of Pallen Wollof at Njane Sanjal with one (1) parcel and one (1) wrap of suspected cannabis sativa on the 15 June 2022 around 19:30 hours GMT onwards.

19 years old Modou Cham of Fass Njaga Choi was arrested on the 15 June 2022 around 11:10 hours GMT onwards with some quantities of suspected cannabis sativa.

37 years old Modou Lamin Saho was arrested at Kerewan on the 15 June 2022 around 05:20 hours GMT onwards with one bundle and one wrap of suspected cannabis sativa.