Child Fund disburses hygiene supplies to Foñi children

By Olimatou Coker

Child Fund The Gambia distributed over two thousand hygiene kits to children in various communities in the Foñi’s as part of its continuous humanitarian support to displaced children and families affected by the recent violent clashes between the MFDC separatists and the Senegalese security forces.

A total of 2250 hygienic kits including hands and face towels, soaps, body shampoos, toothbrushes and nail cutters were distributed among the displaced children.

Child Fund Country Director, Musukuta Komma who presided over the distributions, said the items are meant towards enhancing and improving the hygienic situations of the affected children and their families.

She noted that in consideration of its mandate as children welfare and development organization Child Fund feel that children affected by the conflict should be accorded effective support to minimise the impact of the conflict on their education and livelihoods.

“We hope this gesture will go a long way in trying to maintain the needed and proper hygiene of children at homes.”

According to Madam Komma, the organisation extended a series of humanitarian aid to the communities since the conflict erupted including the distribution of solar lights to support children to be able to have extra time to read home while learning was at a halt.

The Child Fund country director also disclosed that the organisation is partnering with schools to give these affected students’ extra classes, especially the grade 9s to ensure that they catch up with their lessons in time for examinations.

The Board Chairman of the Foñi Dinding Federation Alagie Jarju, described Child Fund as a true and reliable partner to the federation over the years calling the gesture timely.

Nyima Colley, a student under the sponsorship of the Federation, thanked Child Funds and partners for always coming to their aid during emergencies.

“This gesture will help reduce the burden on our families and promote good hygiene and sanitation in this emergency situation,” Colley stated.

The National Disaster Management Agency regional coordinator Nfarama Cessay, said: “During these challenging times, Child Fund Gambia and its partner Foñi Dinding Federation made series of interventions in helping the displaced families among them the disbursement of cash transfers, food items, solar lights, and today the disbursement of hygiene kits.”

He hailed the organisation for its continuous support towards complementing the development objectives of the government.