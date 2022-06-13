27.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, June 13, 2022
Gambia National news

Gambia assumes leadership at RMU

By Yankuba Manneh

Communications Officer

Gambia Ports Authority

The Gambia has taken over the role of Chancellorship and Chairmanship of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) based in Ghana. This announcement came up at the 27th Board of Governors meeting held in Accra on Saturday 11th June, 2022.

The meeting which accorded the Board the opportunity to review activities of the University, consider programmes and projects for further improvement and the proposed budget for 2023 was attended by ministers and officials of the RMU Member States and distinguished personalities of Ghana.

The Gambia’s Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MOTWI), Hon. Ebrima Sillah becomes the new Chancellor and Chairman of the RMU Board of Governors for the next two years. Mr. Sillah succeeded Hon. Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bihehe, the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Cameroon.

Similarly, the GPA Managing Director, Ousman M. Jobarteh is elected Chairperson to the Committee of Experts, a vital organ of the RMU Board.

The RMU Chairmanship is rotational in alphabetical order among the founding member countries of The Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Cameroon. The tenure of office is two years.

The Gambia last became the RMU Chair and Chancellor in year 2011 at the Board of Governors meeting held in Monrovia, Liberia.

