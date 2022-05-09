Hon Seedy Keita replaces Hon Mambury Njie as the new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs wishes to inform the public that Honourable Seedy Keita is now the new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs. On that note, the staff of the Ministry congratulates Mr Keita and are pleased to welcome him with open arms and provide him with the ultimate support needed to execute his job successfully.

Mr Keita holds a double Master’s degree in Business Administration and Financial Management from Edinburgh Business School, Herriot-Watt University. He recently had a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Strategy from Said Business School, the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Before his appointment as Minister of Trade, Industry and Employment, Mr Keita was Director of Finance Department at the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector in Jeddah from 2011 to the date of his appointment as Trade Minister. He first joined the Corporation in 1999 as a Young Professional Core Team Member and rose through the ranks. In The Gambia, Mr Keita worked at the Accountant General’s Department and The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, where he held various positions to the level of Chief Accountant before he left for a World Bank-funded Health Project in 1998.

In the same vein, the Ministry wishes Honourable Mambury Njie the best of luck in his future endeavours and prays that Allah guides and protects him as he hands over the baton of leadership of the Ministry to Mr Keita. The Ministry is grateful for the cordial relationship, guidance and foresight Honourable Njie demonstrated in the past years as the finance minister.