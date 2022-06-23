Journalist Marenah elected chairman of Tujereng youth, sports committee

- Advertisement -

Gambian journalist and head of programs at Hilltop radio Fabakary Marenah was elected chairman of the Tujereng youth and sports committee on Sunday 19th June 2022 during the committee’s elective congress held at the Tujereng CCF hall.

Until his election, Mr. Marenah, a seasoned broadcaster who has been involved in youth and sports matters for over the past decade, served as the public relations officer.

Reacting to his election Marenah expressed profound gratitude to the youths for the confidence bestowed on him to steer their affairs for the next 4 years and promised to deliver his utmost to the development of youth matters in Tujereng.

“I am truly humbled by the support and encouragement. It will help me to focus more and be motivated for the duration of my time as a humble servant of Tujereng village. I thank all the team delegates for giving me the opportunity to serve my village as the chairman. I thank you all for your confidence and together we can do it,” the new chairman added.

Also speaking at the congress attended by youths and village elders, Alkalo Karamo S Bojang assured the new executive of the full support of the village elders.

The Alkalo called on the new committee to work and explore all efforts to ensure that Tujrereng plays in the division one league.

The public relations officer of the Tujereng village development committee Lamin Bojang stated that VDC is committed to support the committee in its endeavors.

Other members of the committee are; 1st Vice president Fabakary Jatta, 2nd Vice president Yusupha Sano, 3rd Vice president Lamin Gibba, secretary general Bakary Jadama, assistant secretary Ousman Jatta, PRO Musa Jatta, deputy PRO Alieu Jobe, auditor Lamin Sonko, financial secretary Lamin Sarr and social secretary Adama Bayie.