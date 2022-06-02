28.2 C
AHMAD GITTEH TO CONTEST BAC CHAIRMANSHIP

By Awa Macalo

Prominent National Peoples Party supporter, Ahmad Gitteh is set to contest the Brikama Area Council chairmanship, impecable source informed The Standard.
Gitteh, who was a staunch UDP supporter before switching to NPP, will seek the party’s ticket.
The current chairman of the council is Sheriffo Sonko, who also switched from UDP to NPP.
It is unclear whether Mr Sonko will seek re-election.
A former head-boy of Nusrat SSS, Ahmad has a degree in Statistics at Carleton University in Canada and currently on another degree in computer science at the same university.
The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct the local government elections in May next year.

Dear Sir,  I read your recent report on my testimony at the Coroner's inquest on the death of former US Ambassador Dawda Fadera and wish...

