Amir Trawalley calls for peaceful elections

The head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Amir Baba Trawalley, has called for peaceful National Assembly elections.

In a statement sent to The Standard, he appealed all Gambians to continue to be peaceful, tolerant and law-abiding since elections come and go but the country remains. “While we can all agree and or disagree, we can do so in peace and with sympathy for one another, therefore all candidates, political parties, and all others should continue to conduct themselves in a manner that is conducive to peace, tranquility and security,” the Amir said.

He said Gambians have a collective responsibility to establish a generous and compassionate atmosphere in society throughout, especially during times of elections. “Each person whether politician or not has a responsibility to live in accordance with the traditions and laws of our dear motherland, The Gambia. And we must do so with absolute tolerance, respect, sympathy and justice for each other,” the Amir said.

He said this is even more essential because these National Assembly elections are taking place during the Islamic Holy month of Ramadan.

“This is the high standard of tolerance and justice in Islam and this is critical for us during this election season. I encourage all Gambians who have attained the rightful age to participate in the elections and to do so with responsibility and good intent and for the interest of the Gambia. Always remember that Islam advocates that we do not respond to cruelty with cruelty because to do that would make us just as cruel. Instead, if you can forgive, then forgive, that is better,” he said.