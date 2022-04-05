Candidate petitions IEC over NRP’s behavior in Sabach Sanjal

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

Alhagie Babou Ceesay, an independent candidate for Sabach Sanjal Constituency, has filed a petition to the IEC complaining about the behavior of Ousman Touray, the incumbent NRP candidate in the area.

In the petition seen by The Standard, Babou Ceesay alleged that Ousman Touray is violating rules by using the logo of NPP and picture of President Adama Barrow as part of his campaign materials instead of NRP which sponsored him.

The NRP and President Barrow’s NPP are in a grand coalition in this election.

According t the petitioner, these acts are against the IEC campaign rules. “This is an impersonation of the incumbency power to attract voters and therefore a clear violation of the Elections Act and campaign ethical code of the IEC,” Alhagie Babou said.

The independent candidate then urged the IEC to compel Mr Touray to stop this violation of the rules in the interest of fair play.