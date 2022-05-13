24.4 C
City of Banjul
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Fire razes house in Brikama Nyambai

0
- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A fire outbreak in Brikama Nyambai has destroyed the house of one Sulyman Sanyang, who said his family lost cash and materials worth D73,000.

Mr Sanyang told The Standard that the fire was caused by an electric problem which started and destroyed his three-bedroom apartment.

- Advertisement -

“I lost everything I have ever got in the fire. I am left with nothing more than the clothes I am currently wearing as the fire has consumed all our clothes and valuable items, bringing me back to zero,” he said.”

Sanyang thanked his neighbours for their timely intervention which prevented loss of life and called on the government and other agencies to help him with immediate relief to resettle his family.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWoman takes ex-husband to court for threatening violence
Next articleAmnesty urges gov’t to produce inclusive TRRC white paper
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GOV’T TO REPATRIATE GAMBIAN WOMEN ‘SOLD’ IN OMAN

By Omar Bah A day after The Standard broke the story of trafficked Gambian women to Oman, the director for Diaspora and Migration at the...

GFF LEAGUE MATCHES TO REACH GLOBAL AUDIENCE

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

Sharp like a razor

Gambians welcome new Cabinet, but…

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions