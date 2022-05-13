Fire razes house in Brikama Nyambai

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A fire outbreak in Brikama Nyambai has destroyed the house of one Sulyman Sanyang, who said his family lost cash and materials worth D73,000.

Mr Sanyang told The Standard that the fire was caused by an electric problem which started and destroyed his three-bedroom apartment.

“I lost everything I have ever got in the fire. I am left with nothing more than the clothes I am currently wearing as the fire has consumed all our clothes and valuable items, bringing me back to zero,” he said.”

Sanyang thanked his neighbours for their timely intervention which prevented loss of life and called on the government and other agencies to help him with immediate relief to resettle his family.