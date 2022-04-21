Gambian Embassy in US explains agreement with Shepherd University

- Advertisement -

By Saikou Ceesay

Information and Cultural Affairs officer

The Gambian Charge de Affair ad interim at the Gambian Embassy in Washington, Mustapha Sosseh has been explaining details about a recent agreement the Embassy reached with Shepherd University in US opening doors for prospective Gambian students to apply for admission.

Mr Sosseh revealed that prospective Gambian students seeking admission at Shepherd University in the US can proceed with the admission process but must note that

before the University can proceed with the admission process of prospective students, it is imperative for an academic evaluation company to appraise the academic transcript of students and for it to be forwarded to Shepherd University by the academic evaluation company.

In write-up shared with The Standard the Embassy also said that in addition, the Admissions Office of Shepherd University also requested that an English Proficiency Test score be submitted to them to enable them gauge the applicant’s comfort with the English language, noting that this can be done in the following English proficiency tests: TOEFL, SAT, ACT, EIKEN, IELTS, or A.C.E.

“The Embassy is happy to note that since the announcement of the agreement with Shepherd University on the Embassy’s Facebook page, many Gambians have applied to Shepherd University. We wish to further encourage more Gambians to apply and pursue their education at this well-respected institution of higher learning,” the statement concluded.