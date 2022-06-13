Gamtel to reward D50,000 for information to arrest fibre cable saboteurs

- Advertisement -

The Gambia telecommunications company, Gamtel, has announced a D50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of criminals who cut the company’s internet cables.

A statement over the weekend from the telecoms giants said: “GAMTEL regret to inform the general public that some unscrupulous persons with malice and criminal intent are vandalizing the company’s fibre optic cables.

This cable cut occurred last night 10/06/22 at 00: 27 between kuntaur and Diabugu, another fibre cable cut was also detected between Brikamaba and Jangjanbureh at 09:53am. The multiple cuts of the fibre optic cable on both north and south bank of the country causing network disruption and service interruptions with huge inconveniences for our customers. It has resulted in high maintenance cost and significant loss of revenue for the Company.

This act of vandalism on Gamtel fibre network infrastructure is a deliberate act of sabotage not only on Gamtel and its customers but the country at large.

GAMTEL hereby solicit the support and cooperation of the general public to report any act of vandalism on Gamtel fibre optic cables and warned those committing such act to desist from doing so and any person found wanting shall face the full force of the law.

Any person with the information that will lead to apprehending the culprit will be rewarded with an amount of D50,000.00. For further information, please call on these numbers 1311, 9805601, 9907269.”