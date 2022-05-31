Gov’t secures release of 12 Gambians jailed in Libya

- Advertisement -

Press release

In April 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad engaged the Libyan authorities to release and hand over twelve (12) Gambian nationals who had already served 1 year jail term to the Gambian Association in Libya for repatriation to join their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Association wishes to inform the general public that the twelve (12) Gambian nationals have finally been released on 28 May 2022 without charge or condition.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to further assure the families that with the support of IOM, the twelve (12) migrants will be repatriated on the next available charter flight through IOM’s Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme, and also provide them with medical and psychological support.

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Libyan Embassy in Banjul, the assurances of its highest consideration and esteem.