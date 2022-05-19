Mayor Lowe wins Refela African presidency

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe has been elected president of the Network of Local Elected Women of Africa (REFELA). The election took place yesterday in Kisumu in Kenya, during the 9th Africities Summit, the flagship event of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa).

Soon after the announcement, Gambians took to social media to congratulate Mayor Lowe for the victory. The Banjul City Council thanked President Barrow, Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara and all government officials who helped in the Gambia’s’ campaign to lead this prestigious position.