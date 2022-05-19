29.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, May 19, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Mayor Lowe wins Refela African presidency

0
- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe has been elected president of the Network of Local Elected Women of Africa (REFELA). The election took place yesterday in Kisumu in Kenya, during the 9th Africities Summit, the flagship event of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa).
Soon after the announcement, Gambians took to social media to congratulate Mayor Lowe for the victory. The Banjul City Council thanked President Barrow, Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara and all government officials who helped in the Gambia’s’ campaign to lead this prestigious position.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleState urges court to send Banta Keita’s wife to prison for contempt
Next articleGambian businessman accused of scamming compatriots in Spain
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

The historical grandeur of Islam, contemporary challenges of the Muslim Ummah...

Part 2 The University at Cordoba attracted students from all over the then known world and was acknowledged as the world's leading seat of learning....

May take on the new ministries under a new constitution

FJC APPOINTED GENERAL SECRETARY OF APRC

GPPC denies corruption over D50M printer, nepotism

Former NRP spokesperson to form party

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions