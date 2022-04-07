26.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, April 7, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Owner of truck that killed 13 people fined D1000

0
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Peter Adoh Che of Brikama on Monday sentenced one Momodou Faye, the owner of the truck that killed 13 people in an accident in Faraba last month.

Faye was fined one thousand dalasi in default to serve 1-year jail term for permitting an un-licensed driver, his apprentice Alieu Jadama to drive his truck leading to the accident that killed about 13 people in Faraba village on March 4.

- Advertisement -

Mr Faye’s conviction and sentencing came after the court found him guilty of a single charge of permitting un-licensed driving.

Prior to the sentencing, the convict begged the court to temper justice with mercy, arguing that it was a mistake which has never happened to him. He also said he is married to a sick lactating mother who needs care and he is the only one who can provide for her and the child.

Nfamara Saidy, an official of the Gambia Transport Union, intervened to plead with the court for mercy for Mr Faye, whose father he claimed is also sick and gone abroad for treatment.

- Advertisement -

Passing his sentencing, the presiding magistrate Che said the offence of permitting of un-licensed driving is punishable to a fine of not less than five hundred dalasi and not more than one thousand dalasi. He further told the court that the pain caused to the victims’ families is overwhelming and no law can bring the dead back to life.

“The Motor Traffic Act in its punitive section did not contemplate the consequences of this action. I shall therefore, not import the consequences.  Therefore, Momodou Faye, you are sentenced to a fine of one thousand dalasi or in default to serve 1 year in prison,” the magistrate told the convict.

Meanwhile, the apprentice Alieu Jadama, is charged in a separate trial with rash and negligent driving causing death. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBarrow urges Gambians to vote for NPP
Next articleMoYS signs agreement with UMBRO
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

CEPRASS PREDICTS NPP VICTORY AGAIN

By Aisha Tamba   Domestic election pollsters Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies, CepRass, has again predicted that the governing National Peoples Party will win ...

IEC assures transparent elections

Henry Gomez hits back at Darboe, says he is more competent

2 NEA staff charged with D11M economic crime

MoYS signs agreement with UMBRO

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions