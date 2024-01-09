Gambia police trying sniffer dogs to boost detection

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia police have been experimenting a new venture in the fight against crime. A highly-placed police source told The Standard that they have begun trials to use sniffer dogs to help detect illicit items and help investigations at crime scenes.

“It is part of efforts by the police high command to set up a K-9 Unit whose officers will use dogs to carry out specific jobs such as detection, tracking and other engagements related to law enforcement,” our source said.

According to our source, the dogs were brought from Spain in their juvenile stages and have since been training with certain police officers in order to know how best to handle them.

“As part of the assessment, the police would also examine how they fare in their new environment. This is a pilot project and it will be expanded based on the outcomes of their viability and suitability in helping us control crime in The Gambia,” our source added.

Meanwhile, the same source said police are also expected to establish a new patrol unit under its mobile traffic.

“Preparations on this are far and this unit will be responsible for patrols on roads and highways to ensure road users adhere to traffic regulations. They would also help in traffic decongestion, address obstruction and respond to emergencies. They would help complement the work of traffic police officers,” our source concluded.