27 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
type here...
Sports

GAMBIA STINGS GABON .. Panthers reduced from rough sleepers to shocked bystanders

11
scorpion
- Advertisement -

The Gambia turned despair to glory in a dramatic international football night which started with a scintillating story of Premier league super star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang tweeting his one-sided story of how he spent the night at Banjul airport, unwelcome.
Spreading photos of themselves lying on the floor at the airport Aubameyang’s fellow Gabonese players also made a meal of their self-inflicted detention at the airport when they refused to show Covid-19 traveling certificates or allowed their samples taken for testing.

Apparently, the Gabonese team played its cards very well. Not intending to subject themselves to a Gambian test, (despite their authorities insisted testing Gambian players in Libreville) they sneaked into town dead in the night clutching unverified Covid -19 test results brought from Gabon, hoping that with less than 24 hours to kick-off, all efforts to test them would be frustrated. But more importantly, they capitalised on the Gambia’s national Covid-19 arrival rules which exempted arriving passengers with less then 72hours old negative results from quarantine or further tests.
The Gambian football authorities were keen to have the visitors tested but a subsequent technical meeting presided over by Caf relied on Gambia’s 72 hours arrival rules and freed the Gabonese from testing.

- Advertisement -

So, Gabon survived and managed to dribble past the airport protocols thanking their stars for escaping what ever scrutiny they are hiding. That was off the pitch dribbling of course.
However, by the end of the 90 minutes on the on the pitch, the headlines across the world changed with many wires bamboozled by tiny Gambia’s revenged damage to the star-studded Gabon side. Gabon surrendered the top of the table in the most regrettable fashion, when a howler from their goalkeeper Anthony Mfa Mezui gave the Gambia the first goal in a silver platter with scrupulous Modou Barrow capitalising in the nick of time to punish the visitors in the 49th minute. If that was a fluke, Musa Barrow’s second goal was an affidavit of the home side’s supremacy. And so, Gabon’s 89th minute consolation went largely unnoticed and not enough to spoil a rare night of joy for Gambian football. The Scorpions retreated after a satisfactory outing to wait another round of qualifiers needing just another win to definitely secure a place in the finals, whatever happens between DR Congo and Angola tonight in Luanda.

Standings

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Sisters Show has a Gambian problem
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

GAMBIA MUST WIN OR KILL HOPES OF AFCON APPEARANCE

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his Scorpions have no two ways at this stage about their ambition to qualify to the African Cup of Nations. They...
Read more
Sports

GAMBIA TUMBLES IN GABON Needs aggressive come back on Monday

Host Gabon punished a first half lack luster performance by The Gambia to push through two goals, one each half, before Gambia could pull...
Read more
Sports

GAMBIA TAKES ON GABON IN CRUCIAL QUALIFIERS Titanic duel opens in Franceville at 18hrs tonight

This evening, in Franceville, Gabon, The Gambia will continue on the journey to seek qualification to the next African Cup of Nations tournament to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

scorpion

GAMBIA STINGS GABON .. Panthers reduced from rough sleepers to shocked...

The Gambia turned despair to glory in a dramatic international football night which started with a scintillating story of Premier league super star Pierre...
untittled

The Sisters Show has a Gambian problem

Letter2Editor

Letters: Gambians need to understand that…

Untitled 3

OPPOSITION NOT AWARE OF TALKS TO BRING BACK DRAFT

Standard place hold 1

On the Covid vaccine breakthrough: Making it work

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions