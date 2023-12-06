Gambia to adopt digital ID implementation framework

- Advertisement -

After at least nine months of multi-stakeholder collaboration, The Gambia is set to adopt its Digital Transformation and Digital ID Strategies later this month.

To be adopted in a workshop programmed for December 19-20 in Banjul, the move will represent a key achievement in efforts to modernize and enhance inclusive and life-changing development for the small West African country.

This project, which enjoys the support of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), is also intended to enable the country undertake projects in the domains of digital innovation, sustainable economic growth, social inclusion and seamless delivery of services, per a press release from the ECA.

The Digital Transformation Strategy sets the template for an inclusive digital economy, the development of digital government services and digital infrastructure as well as capacity building and digital literacy.

On the other hand, the digital ID scheme intends to facilitate access to public and private sector services. It will have three principal features which include secure data management, interoperability, and privacy protection.

In September, Ecowas officials were in the country to reiterate the importance of the regional biometric ID card in the West Africa regional integration drive.