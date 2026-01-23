GAMBIA TO HOST ECOWAS WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Gambia has been officially selected to host the 14th edition of the Ecowas wrestling championship taking place in April.

Ahead of the event and to ensure a smooth preparation and successful hosting the Ministry of Youth and Sports has set up an organising committee comprising members of the Gambia Wrestling Federation, relevant national stakeholders and Ecowas sports officials to plan the event.

Matarr Saine, president of the Gambia Wrestling Association expressed excitement about the opportunity given to Gambians to host this important event having participated in the competition for over two decades now.

“So we are definitely very hopeful that we will host the event successfully, and all the necessary things that are supposed to be done are going to be done,” he added.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie said hosting West Africa Wrestling championshp will not only benefit the competitors but also the the country at large.

“We have tried our best to make Gambia not just a sporting country, but a country that is also going to utilise sports as a means of promoting tourism,” Minister Badjie said.

He explained that the championship is not limited to only Ecowas member states only, but all African countries.