Top European leagues on fire: spend an unforgettable football weekend with 1xBet!

Great news for the weekend: you've got "Four of a kind", which, in our case, means four exciting matches involving the strongest clubs of the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid, January 24

In the main match of La Liga round 21, Villarreal will host Real Madrid. The Yellow Submarine has an excellent chance to pull away from Atlético and improve its position in the fight for a Champions League spot.

The Meringues have regained their spirit after the change of head coach – it seems that Álvaro Arbeloa has managed to resolve all conflicts in the dressing room. Real Madrid continue to chase Barcelona, so every point is priceless for them.

W1 – 3.575, X – 3.94, W2 – 2.074

Arsenal vs Manchester United, January 25

The Gunners are in incredible form and deserve to be considered the main favorites to win the Premier League and the Champions League. Mikel Arteta’s men no longer look like the eternal runners-up and are ready to make a loud statement.

The clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium will be another test of Arsenal’s championship ambitions. Michael Carrick managed to inspire the Red Devils, and last weekend, his team secured a spectacular victory in the crucial Manchester derby.

Arsenal are racing towards their first Premier League title in more than 20 years, while Manchester United are desperate to regain their former glory. Whose determination will prove stronger? We’ll soon find out.

W1 – 1.636, X – 4.115, W2 – 6.2

Juventus vs Napoli, January 25

Today, Serie A is far from its prime, but the race for the Scudetto is as hot as it was in the mid-2000s. After losing to Cagliari, Juventus dropped out of the top 4, and the game against Napoli is a good opportunity to get back into the Champions League zone.

Napoli have personnel problems: Kevin De Bruyne, Matteo Politano and David Neres are still injured. However, Antonio Conte’s team has a 9-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and extensive experience of winning key battles, which could be a decisive factor in the clash with Juventus, who still lack maturity and unity.

W1 – 2.125, X – 3.265, W2 – 4.185

Roma vs Milan, January 25

Gian Piero Gasperini has finally got the forward he’d been looking for. Donyell Malen scored in his debut game and doesn’t seem to be missing Birmingham too much. Roma have consolidated their spot in the top 4, but now they need to make the next push to fully break into the Scudetto race – the match against Milan will provide such an opportunity.

The Rossoneri are Inter’s main competitors in the title race. Massimiliano Allegri has brought Milan the stability they lacked last season. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão are in excellent shape and ready to break any opponent’s defense.

W1 – 2.774, X – 3.015, W2 – 3.09

The pre-match analysis will help you get ready for the main matches of the weekend in European football.