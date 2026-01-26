MoHERST hosts key stakeholders to shape 2026 agenda

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) convened a breakfast meeting to present its comprehensive programme portfolio and foster partnerships for national development. Minister Pierre Gomez emphasized the urgency of investing in youth, citing The Gambia’s 64% population under 25, and warned that unmet aspirations fuel irregular migration.

“This is not a migration crisis, but an opportunity crisis,” Gomez declared, highlighting solutions designed in academic circles. UN Resident Coordinator Karl Frederick Paul pledged support for initiatives like USET Phase 2, focusing on increased human participation in tertiary education and transforming Gambia College into the University of Education.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sering Modou Njie urged investment in skilled training and startup incubations to curb irregular migration, saying, “It strains systems, creates humanitarian tragedies, and drains resources.” World Bank Country Manager Franklin Mutahakana emphasised strengthening tertiary education for employability, productivity, and job creation.

The meeting aimed to mobilize resources, coordinate support, and drive transformation in higher education, addressing challenges like low tertiary enrolment (30.5%) and rapid technological changes.