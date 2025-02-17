Gambian arrested in Malta with cocaine

- Advertisement -

A man from The Gambia was arrested in the Mediterranean state of Malta on Friday night after police seized sachets containing cocaine and cannabis belonging to him.

the police said Sunday.

According to The Malta Independent newspaper,the unnamed man, aged 26, was arrested on St Augustine Street in the eastern Malta town St Julian’s, close to entertainment establishments.

Officers on patrol approached the man who, seeing them arriving, threw a package underneath a car which was parked in the vicinity.

The packet was found to contain several sachets with the drugs.

The man resisted arrest with the result that one of the officers suffered minor injuries. The police said that the man will be charged in court on Sunday.