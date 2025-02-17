Nigerian police rescue 7 people being trafficked to Gambia

- Advertisement -

Seven people who were being trafficked to The Gambia have been rescued by police in the Nigerian state of Ogun.

Nigerian press reports stated that the police arrested and detained the driver Ezeani John Paul other passengers in the vehicle the victims were being transported in.

Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola told Punch newspaper on Friday that security operatives rescued the seven victims after stopping a white Volkswagen bus on February 12 belonging to the government of Anambra State.

The police stated that the rescued victims include Emmanuel Anyigor (25), John Peter Ogar (18), Chidioke Basil (20), Emecheta Chimaodi (18), Osondu Marvellous (19), Ifeanyi Emmanuel Uchechukwu (18), and Anizoba Chiagozie Emmanuel (18).

“When questioned, the occupants were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding their journey to The Gambia, raising suspicions of human trafficking. Following the discovery, the driver and passengers were apprehended by security personnel. Investigations into the case are ongoing, and authorities have stated that all suspects, along with the intercepted vehicle, will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further enquiries,” Odutola explained.

Streets around the Senegambia Strip are lined at night by young women from the subregion, mainly Nigeria, and many of them are said to have been trafficked and control by ruthless madams and pimps.