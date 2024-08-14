Gambian artists Melody M joins international crusade to promote peace, anti-gun violence

- Advertisement -

Gambian musician Melody M staged a local concert at the Banjul Arch for the Wake-Up Rise Up 4 Peace event, a global peace initiative aiming to bring attention to gun violence and ways of addressing it.

The Wake-Up Rise Up 4 Peace concert is held annually worldwide to avail musicians from across the globe opportunity to promote world peace and anti-gun violence through a variety of music performances and concerts.

Melody M is the first Gambian artist to partake in this global initiative dedicated to promoting peace through the universal language of peace.

His song “Peace-No to Gun Violence” was recognized by the initiators of the Wake-Up Rise Up Live 4 Peace and was nominated to represent the Gambia by hosting a local concert which will be broadcasted in the United Nations channel on September 21st 2024 to mark the International Day of Peace.

The concert was backed by the 5 Star band and graced by the Executive Coordinator of Banjul Ebrima Jawo, National Assembly Member Abdoulie Njai, the Director General of the National Centre for Arts and Culture Hassou Ceesay, Chief Scout Commissioner and officials of the Banjul City Council BCC.

“Gambia is the smiling coast of Africa and being nominated to represent this country to advocate for world peace is so overwhelming and I want to thank all Gambians who supported the concert,” Melody M stated. This is something that made me believe that I can take the Gambian flag to higher heights. It is my first time going international and it was really appreciated. We have talent in this country and people need to come together and support the industry.”

He hailed his partner’s CEO of Wake Up, Rise Up, UN Agencies, the U.S Embassy, Africell, Gambia Ministry of Tourism and all institutions and individuals who make the concert a success.

Melody M ranks among prominent cultural artists in the country. He plays cultural music, reggae music and a blend of jollof beats and reggae-mbalax.