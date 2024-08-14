Gambia registers significant reduction in malaria cases

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

Momodou T Nyassi, director of health services, has disclosed that The Gambia has achieved significant gains in reducing the malaria burden over the last decades with cases declining by 54% (from 249,437 cases in 2015 to 115,908 in 2023). Dr Nyassi, who was deputising for the minister of health at an event marking world malaria day over the weekend, added that the current malaria strategic plan is grounded on a firm footing of eliminating it in The Gambia.

Dr Nyassi reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ending malaria. “Together, we can create malaria free for all, ensuring that no one suffers from this preventable and treatable disease, let us strive for a world where no child dies from malaria”.

The Ministry of Health through the Malaria Control Program with support from partners over the weekend commemorated World Malaria Day held in Sukuta. The event underscored the nation’s relentless efforts and remarkable progress in combating malaria, a disease that continues to affect many across the globe.

World Malaria Day, observed annually on April 25th, provides an opportunity for countries to reflect on progress made and renew their commitment to ending malaria. This year’s theme is “health, equity, gender and human rights”.

The commemoration brought together health professionals, community leaders, and international partners, all united in their commitment to eradicating malaria.

In his speech, Musa Camara, the regional director of health service for western1, provided a detailed account of the malaria situation in The Gambia. Dr Camara revealed that in 2021, the country reported 77,287 malaria cases with 42 deaths. These statistics, while alarming, represent a critical point in The Gambia’s ongoing battle against malaria.

Dr Camara highlighted the impressive stride made over the past eight years. Since 2015, the country has successfully reduced the estimated incidence of malaria by more than 40%. From an alarming 249,347 cases in 2021, the numbers have significantly declined to 115,908 cases in 2023.

Mr Balla Gibba, program manager, said the Ministry of Health continues to provide intervention and services for malaria control and prevention to achieve elimination in the country. He emphasized the continued support from partners, the dedication of healthcare workers and the cooperation of the communities are essential as we aim to eliminate malaria in The Gambia.

Mr Gibba urged the general population, pregnant women and young children to utilize the available services for malaria prevention and treatment by seeking treatment for malaria illnesses at the health facilities as early as possible.

Momodou Gassama, WHO rep, said the WHO African region continues to bear the heaviest burden of malaria cases and deaths globally, with millions of lives at stake.