Trade ministry pays courtesy call on GCCI

By Olimatou Coker

Baboucarr Joof, the Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, has last week paid a courtesy visit to the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also had a meeting with the Board and Management as part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen ties between the government and the business community.

The visit underscores the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment that promotes economic growth and addresses the needs of businesses.

Minister Joof said this is his first opportunity to meet the GCCI board and have a conversation directly with them on issues that affect the business environment.

He added that GCCI is the most valuable partner and it represents members in trade and industry, emphasising its importance in the private sector

“We jointly organize the National Business Council every quarter, where the government sits with them to in brief make some recommendations or suggestions for improvements in the environment. So this was just another of those functions to hear from them on certain issues, particularly contemporary issues in the environment. For example, recent developments between us and Senegal and the trade across the border. Also, collaboration between the government and the private sector, how we can strengthen these is more beneficial to the government and to the private sector which will ultimately be of value for the consumers,” he said.

He said very important conversations were made and he thanked the president and the CEO of GCCI for giving him this opportunity.

Edrissa Mass Jobe, the president of Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described the minister’s visit as a fruitful and productive encounter.

He said they have discussed a lot of issues that impact the private sector, example industrialization. “We also have discussions related to trade, because most intra African trade is by land. Unfortunately, we are surrounded by Senegal. Therefore, we cannot partake in international African trade without having good relations with Senegal, so you are encouraged by the visit of the Minister to Senegal. We are also encouraged by the current visit of the vice president and the impending mission of the two presidents”.

“We are very encouraged. I think his visit was very important. He was able to allay some of the issues that we have great concern on”.